Fight During Basketball Game Leads to Shooting in Hazleton

HAZLETON -- Police say a man was shot outside the Hazleton YMCA Monday night.

It started around 7 p.m. with a fight during a basketball game inside the YMCA on South Church Street, according to Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale.

Speziale said the fight continued outside the YMCA, and that's when the victim was shot.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

There is no word if anyone is in custody. Speziale said the shooting remains under investigation.