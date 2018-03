Utility and tree crews staging at Wayne Co. Fairgrounds before heading out to restore power. 20-30 trucks with all sorts of equipment, poles, transformers ready to tackle rural spots hit hardest by the storm. @WNEP @WNEPWeather @PPLElectric pic.twitter.com/a0am0JIqYP — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) March 5, 2018

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP — Power crews are on the move in Wayne County.

Newswatch 16 was at the staging area at the Wayne County fairgrounds near Honesdale Monday morning as dozens of tree removal crews and utility workers — some from Kentucky — pulled out and headed to locations around the county.

Links below provide the latest power outage information for your area.

Plenty of folks still without power in Wayne & Pike counties. Passed utility crews (lots) on Route 6 going toward Honesdale. The borough says there are outages in town and a warming center at @honesdalehs today. pic.twitter.com/26uNYorgo5 — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) March 5, 2018