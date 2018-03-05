School Closings And Delays

Bucknell moves to Patriot League final

Posted 7:03 pm, March 5, 2018, by

Bucknell blew out Boston U by 31 points in the Patriot League Men's basketball semifinals.  The Bison host Colgate for the Title and a trip to the NCAA tournament on Wednesday night.

