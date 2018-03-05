× Beer Distributors React to Possible Aluminum Tariff

SUMMIT HILL — Last week, President Donald Trump proposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum products imported into the U.S.

The owner of All Star Beer in Summit Hill said he expects the prices of his canned products to go up if the tariffs take effect.

“I would think that the price of everything would go up,” owner George Ruzicka said. “You know, because the cost would just get passed down to the consumers.”

Ruzicka believes his customers will not like the change in prices.

“They probably wouldn’t be happy,” Ruzicka said. “You know the beer prices already go up once a year, to begin with, and then adding another additional cost on it’ll be going up twice a year.”

President Trump believes adding the tariffs on imported aluminum and steel would help those industries in the U.S., which is something that Todd Konstas said he’s all for.

“If it’s going to help the country or make jobs come back to the country,” Konstas said. “That might be a help.”

President Trump said he plans to enact the tariffs in the next two weeks, despite opposition from political leaders including House Speaker Paul Ryan.