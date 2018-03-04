× Teen Injured in Hit and Run in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG — Police are looking for the driver who they say hit a teen and kept going.

Officers said a 17-year-old girl was hit along the 500 Block of Old Berwick Road in Bloomsburg just after midnight Sunday.

Witnesses told police a silver or gray SUV struck the teen with the passenger side mirror.

Investigators believe the SUV will be missing a passenger’s side mirror and possibly have damage to the passenger side.

There is no word how badly the teen was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-784-6300.