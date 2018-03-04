Storm Damage Causes Power Outages in Columbia County 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON TOWNSHIP -- Parts of Columbia County have been without electricity for much of the weekend.

It wasn't the snow, but rather the wind that led to the problems in the Benton area.

People who live in the area said they have been without power since Friday morning.

Trees and power lines were down along Route 487 in Sugarloaf Township.

Crews are working along Route 118 as well, and several roads are closed.

Roughly 700 homes and businesses are still without power in Columbia County.