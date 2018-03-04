Oscars 2018: Download Your Ballot Here
School Closings And Delays

Storm Damage Causes Power Outages in Columbia County 

Posted 6:24 pm, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:15PM, March 4, 2018

BENTON TOWNSHIP -- Parts of Columbia County have been without electricity for much of the weekend.

It wasn't the snow, but rather the wind that led to the problems in the Benton area.

People who live in the area said they have been without power since Friday morning.

Trees and power lines were down along Route 487 in Sugarloaf Township.

Crews are working along Route 118 as well, and several roads are closed.

Roughly 700 homes and businesses are still without power in Columbia County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s