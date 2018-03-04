Oscars 2018: Download Your Ballot Here
School Closings And Delays

Scranton Women to Host Sectional Rounds of NCAA Tournament

Posted 6:40 pm, March 4, 2018, by

The University of Scranton women are on to the Division III Sweet 16. They call the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8 the "Sectional Rounds" of the Tournament. Sunday, the Lady Royals announced they will once again be a host site. That means they could potentially play two more home game. They'll face Bowdoin Friday at 7:00 PM. Tufts and Messiah will play at 5:00 PM with the winners to meet Saturday at 6:00 PM with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s