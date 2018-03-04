The University of Scranton women are on to the Division III Sweet 16. They call the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8 the "Sectional Rounds" of the Tournament. Sunday, the Lady Royals announced they will once again be a host site. That means they could potentially play two more home game. They'll face Bowdoin Friday at 7:00 PM. Tufts and Messiah will play at 5:00 PM with the winners to meet Saturday at 6:00 PM with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
Scranton Women to Host Sectional Rounds of NCAA Tournament
