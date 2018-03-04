Scranton Women to Host Sectional Rounds of NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The University of Scranton women are on to the Division III Sweet 16. They call the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8 the "Sectional Rounds" of the Tournament. Sunday, the Lady Royals announced they will once again be a host site. That means they could potentially play two more home game. They'll face Bowdoin Friday at 7:00 PM. Tufts and Messiah will play at 5:00 PM with the winners to meet Saturday at 6:00 PM with a trip to the Final Four on the line.