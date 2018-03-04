Pre-Oscar Party in Scranton Benefits Susan G. Komen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Some people in Scranton decided to have an Oscar party of their own on Hollywood's biggest night.

Attendees dressed to the nines to grace the pink carpet at Posh at the Scranton Club.

People joined in on the pre-Oscar party benefitting Susan G. Komen of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"Invite people to a little red carpet, or pink carpet, as the case may be, so some paparazzi, have some celebrity bartenders, and have an hour and a half of fun before you go and do your thing for the Oscars, whether you're watching at home or going out to a party," said Laurie Cadden, co-chair.

All the proceeds from the event will help provide funding for breast cancer services and education.