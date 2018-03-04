School Closings And Delays

Pre-Oscar Party in Scranton Benefits Susan G. Komen

Posted 10:30 pm, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 10:29PM, March 4, 2018

SCRANTON -- Some people in Scranton decided to have an Oscar party of their own on Hollywood's biggest night.

Attendees dressed to the nines to grace the pink carpet at Posh at the Scranton Club.

People joined in on the pre-Oscar party benefitting Susan G. Komen of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"Invite people to a little red carpet, or pink carpet, as the case may be, so some paparazzi, have some celebrity bartenders, and have an hour and a half of fun before you go and do your thing for the Oscars, whether you're watching at home or going out to a party," said Laurie Cadden, co-chair.

All the proceeds from the event will help provide funding for breast cancer services and education.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s