Polar Plunge Benefits Man with ALS

Posted 6:55 pm, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:05PM, March 4, 2018

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP -- Some people took a frigid dip in the river in Columbia County, all to help people struggling with a crippling and deadly disease.

The brave polar plungers ran into the Susquehanna River near Catawissa Sunday afternoon.

It's part of the fifth annual Catawissa Valley Lions Club Polar Plunge.

The event helps John Reed and his family. He's battling ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Reed is only able to communicate using eye movements, and the technology requires costly upgrades.

About 65 people plunged into the icy waters at the Catawissa Boat Club, raising roughly $5,000 for the cause.

