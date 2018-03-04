Oscars 2018: Download Your Ballot Here
Old Forge Girls Top Northwest Area for District Title

Posted 6:41 pm, March 4, 2018, by

The Old Forge girls basketball team beat Northwest Area 41-33 in the District II "AA" Championship. This is the 9th title in eleven years for Old Forge.

