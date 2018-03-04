Man Killed in Wreck in Schuylkill County

Oscars 2018: Download Your Ballot Here
Posted 5:02 pm, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:01PM, March 4, 2018

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A man from Schuylkill County was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

State police say Joshua Hoppes, 29, of Tower City, lost control of his vehicle on Dietrich Avenue in Porter Township near Tower City.

Troopers said Hoppes lost control on a curve and hit a large rock on the side of the road. The car rolled six times. Hoppes was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

State police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

