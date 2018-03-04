School Closings And Delays

Hazleton Area Girls Beat Scranton in District Title

Posted 10:36 pm, March 4, 2018, by

The Hazleton Area girls basketball team beat Scranton 52-37 in the District II "AAAAAA" Championship game. With the win, both Hazleton Area basketball teams won the gold with wins over Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s