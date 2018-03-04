School Closings And Delays

Abington Heights Beats Dallas for 7th Straight District Title

Posted 10:37 pm, March 4, 2018, by

The Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Dallas 61-36 in the District II "AAAAA" Championship. The win marks the 7th consecutive district title for the Comets.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s