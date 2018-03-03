Warming Centers Open Around Northeastern PA

Oscars 2018: Download Your Ballot Here

Below are warming centers and shelters open to the public around the area in the wake of the winter storm.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Two Red Cross shelters will be open overnight (Saturday night) in Lackawanna County at the Thornhurst Fire Company at 351 Old River Road in Thornhurst and Lakeland Junior/Senior High School at 1355 Lakeland Drive in Jermyn.

MONROE COUNTY — Shelter open at Stroudsburg High School, 1100 W. Main Street, Stroudsburg.

PIKE COUNTY — Shelter open at Milford Fire Department, 107 West Catherine Street, Milford.

