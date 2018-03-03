Toomey Leads Dunmore to District Championship

Posted 6:50 pm, March 3, 2018, by

Victoria Toomey scored a game-high 28 points and the No. 1 Dunmore girls basketball team beat No. 5 Holy Redeemer 48-44 to win the District II "AAA" Championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s