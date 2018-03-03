Toomey Leads Dunmore to District Championship

Victoria Toomey scored a game-high 28 points and the No. 1 Dunmore girls basketball team beat No. 5 Holy Redeemer 48-44 to win the District II "AAA" Championship.
