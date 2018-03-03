The Scranton women's basketball team beat Cabrini 55-46 in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. With the win, the Lady Royals advance to the Sweet 16.
Scranton Beats Cabrini, Advances to Sweet 16
-
Scranton Women Roll Keuka in NCAA First Round
-
Moravian vs Scranton Women’s basketball
-
Scranton Women Top Juniata in Key Landmark Conference Meeting
-
Scranton Lady Royals Win Conference Title Game in Overtime
-
Susquehanna vs Scranton Women’s basketball
-
-
Moravian @ Scranton Women’s basketball
-
Blue Knights Beat Royals 46-41, Take Over First Place
-
Holy Redeemer Beats Holy Cross in District Semifinals
-
Lackawanna Lady Falcons Flying High in Region XIX
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Scranton in Lynett Semifinals
-
-
No. 22 Scranton Women Hold Off Lebanon Valley 70-59
-
Abington Heights Girls Hold Off Scranton Prep in Lynett Tournament
-
Scranton Lady Royals basketball