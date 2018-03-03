Oscars 2018: Download Your Ballot Here

Scranton Beats Cabrini, Advances to Sweet 16

Posted 10:42 pm, March 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:45PM, March 3, 2018

The Scranton women's basketball team beat Cabrini 55-46 in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. With the win, the Lady Royals advance to the Sweet 16.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s