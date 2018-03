× Route 309 in Luzerne County Closed Due to Gas Leak

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP — Both lanes of Route 309 near Dallas are closed due to a gas leak.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 that 700 gallons of gasoline leaked into a containment well surrounding an above ground gas tank at the Gulf Gas Station on Memorial Highway.

No gas was spilled on the ground and there is no danger to the environment or surrounding community.