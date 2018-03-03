We stopped in to visit the St. Catherine of Sienna crew who are making pierogies for Lent to raise money for the church. For information 570-842-4561.
Pierogies by St. Catherine’s of Sienna Church
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
Former Church Employee Sentenced for Theft from Parish
-
Tasty Treats on Fat Tuesday
-
Pike County Man Charged with Stealing from Church
-
Search in Pine Grove for Christmas Tree Thief
-
-
Mass Celebrates Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities Awareness
-
Two Men Charged After Burglary in Hazleton
-
Church in Scranton Gets an Organ Upgrade
-
24th Annual Bolus Christmas Dinner
-
Three Locked Up Accused of Stealing From Church During Mass
-
-
Julian Calendar Christmas Celebrations
-
Coats for Kids
-
Snow Day in Forest City