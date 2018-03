× Outdoor Store Holds Grand Opening in Scranton

SCRANTON — Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, hosted a grand opening event in Lackawanna County.

There were activities for the whole family including lure painting and free coffee and pastries.

Kids also learned how to make their own duck call.

The former Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy and ultimately closed in 2017.

The newly branded store will employ more than 50 people in Scranton.