Loyalsock Falls to Wellsboro in District Championship

Posted 6:47 pm, March 3, 2018, by

The Loyalsock boys basketball team came up short in the District IV "AAA" Championship, falling to top-seeded Wellsboro by a final score of 53-47.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

