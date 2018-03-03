× In Your Nieghborhood

Annual VFW #7069 Ham & Cabbage Dinner

The 10th annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner is in Lackawanna County. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with bag pipe music, and a ham & cabbage dinner. It’s dinner (with take-outs available) and Irish music at the Veterans of Foreign Wars #7069 on Winola Road, Clarks Summit on Saturday, March 17 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $8.50 for adults, and $4.50 for children. Please call 570-586-9821 or 570-586-0669 for tickets and reservations.

Shamrockin’ for Autism

You will have fun Shamrockin’ for Autism in Luzerne County. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Valley Country Club in Sugarloaf on Saturday, March 17 from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m. The event features refreshments (open beer, wine & soda from 7-9 p.m.), hors d’oevers, carving stations, music, Irish dancers and more! The event supports the local autism community. Tickets are $50 per person, and each ticket is eligible for the grand prize drawing. Please call 570-822-7259 for tickets.