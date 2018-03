× Home Destroyed by Fire in Monroe County

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — A home near Mount Pocono was destroyed by fire late Saturday evening.

The fire along Olympia Lane, in the Sierra View development, broke out around 10 p.m.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 that one family lived in the home but no one was inside at the time.

The home is believed to be a total loss.

There’s no cause listed and no one was injured in the fire in Monroe County.