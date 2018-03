Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- The Ali Baba Liquor Lounge is back in business this weekend in Wilkes-Barre.

The city's code enforcement department shut down the nightclub back on February 16th due to a fire code violation.

Last month, the nightclub drew anger from the community for booking rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Ali Baba later canceled that performance.

Another rapper is scheduled to perform Saturday night at the lounge in Wilkes-Barre.