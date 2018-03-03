Oscars 2018: Download Your Ballot Here

Abington Heights Girls Beat Crestwood 51-45 in District Title Game

Posted 10:41 pm, March 3, 2018, by

The Abington Heights girls basketball team beat Crestwood 51-45 in the District II "AAAAA" Championship game.

