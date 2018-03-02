Winter Weather Wallops Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYMART -- The snow is falling hard in parts of our area especially in Wayne County where as much as a foot of snow is possible.

Currently in Waymart, the snow is coming down and piling up quickly at the higher elevation.

The wind is making it very difficult to see out on the roads, creating blizzard-like conditions.

Traveling faster than 30 miles per hour was nearly impossible without sliding. We saw many cars and trucks either stuck in unplowed turn or exit lanes or off the road completely and stuck in the median.

When we finally arrived in Waymart, we found the roads to be very messy and hard to maneuver.

We also saw people in trying to get ahead of the accumulation on their sidewalks.

"Well, my work got canceled for me today and so I wanted to get ahead before it got too heavy and too much for me," Tim Wade said.

We are seeing PennDOT and local snow plows out trying to get a handle on the roads.