We were able to make it to the Five Points intersection in Mount Pocono. Traffic is moving slowly in this area. White out conditions and the wind is certainly picking up. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/c1Xu7xrK7e — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 2, 2018

MOUNT POCONO -- At the Five Points Intersection in Mount Pocono, traffic conditions were bad with white-out conditions. The wind is starting to pick up.

Traffic on Route 611 was being turned around because a tractor-trailer was stuck.  That appears to be the problem in many parts of our area during this winter storm and it's causing a lot of traffic backups.

White out conditions and traffic moving very slowly on Route 611 in Mount Pocono. PennDOT has speed restrictions in place on Interstates. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/MF8Ebo02fa — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 2, 2018

Officials are also confirming at this hour a few places throughout Monroe County are without power.