White out conditions and traffic moving very slowly on Route 611 in Mount Pocono. PennDOT has speed restrictions in place on Interstates. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/MF8Ebo02fa — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 2, 2018

Some wild winter weather is stranding drivers in parts of our viewing area.

In Monroe County, traffic on Route 611 in the Mount Pocono area is moving slowly with many vehicles getting stuck.

Many cars sliding off Route 6 East Bound between Olyphant and Jermyn — roads getting worse by the minute. @WNEPWeather @WNEP #pawx pic.twitter.com/CTgnMZCRJG — Chelsea Strub WNEP (@chelseastrub) March 2, 2018

Power outages are reported in several areas. Links below provide the latest power outage information for your area.