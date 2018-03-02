× Widespread Verizon Wireless Service Outage

A widespread service outage is affecting Verizon Wireless customers across most of northeastern Pennsylvania.

Customers began reporting issues with service on Twitter Friday afternoon. Many customers stated they could send and receive texts, but they were unable to make phone calls.

State and local police responded to the outages with posts on social media, telling affected customers that they would have to use a landline to call 911, or if that wasn’t an option, to go to the nearest police or fire station in the event of an emergency.

If you have @verizon service, be aware that it is currently down ⬇ in Northeast PA. If you have an emergency, please use a land line ☎ or go to your nearest Police / Fire station. 👮 pic.twitter.com/7d64y2db67 — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) March 2, 2018

The website Downdetector.com indicated that most of northeastern Pennsylvania is currently without service.

Verizon has not said what caused the outage or how long it would be until service is restored.