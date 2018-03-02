LIVE PennDOT Plow Truck Tracker
School Closings And Delays

State Warns of Tainted Raw Milk in Wayne County

Posted 11:51 am, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06PM, March 2, 2018

OREGON TOWNSHIP — Milk from a farm in Wayne County has tested positive for Listeria bacteria contamination, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The state says people who bought raw, whole milk from Fertile Valley Farm in Oregon Township, near Honesdale, between February 21 and March 1 should immediately discard the milk.

The milk was sold directly from the farm in plastic gallon, half gallon, and quart containers with the Fertile Valley Farm label.

No illnesses from the milk have been reported.

