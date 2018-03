Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE -- A March storm is on the move across the area, bringing rain, and ending with snow.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is in Susquehanna County all morning on Friday with a look at the conditions.

Winter storm warnings, watches, and advisories are in effect. Click here for more.

Many schools throughout the area are closed Friday, March 2. You can the complete list here.

March is coming in like a 🦁! 4:30 a.m. —- already snowing in New Milford, Susquehanna County. @WNEP #LeckeyLive pic.twitter.com/keLmrF1IAb — Ryan Leckey (@RyanLeckey) March 2, 2018

