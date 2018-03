Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- One person is in the hospital, and another is in cuffs after a shooting in Northumberland County.

Officials say Robert Crews was shot in the face in an apartment on South 11th Street in Sunbury just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say Brandyn Browne pointed a gun at Crews and pulled the trigger but he didn't think it was loaded.

Browne is charged with assault.

There is no word how the victim is doing in Northumberland County.