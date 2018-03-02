School Closings And Delays

Graco Recalls Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard

Posted 9:37 am, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 09:36AM, March 2, 2018

Graco Highchair Recall

A Graco highchair is being recalled after five reports of children falling, resulting in bumps and bruises.

The Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 highchair was sold at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg turning out of position.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our consumers may have experienced and we appreciate the loyalty of our consumers,” Graco said in a statement on the company’s website.

The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots. The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table highchair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat.

Graco encourages anyone who purchased this product to immediately stop using the highchair.

To verify if your highchair is affected and order a free replacement kit, please enter your highchair model number and manufacturing date on the Graco recall page.

To request a free repair kit from Graco, call 800-345-4109 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://www.gracobaby.com and click on Support and then Product Recalls.

An estimated 36,000 high chairs were sold in the U.S. and another 3,200 in Canada, according to the CPSC.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s