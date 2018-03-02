× Graco Recalls Highchairs Due to Fall Hazard

A Graco highchair is being recalled after five reports of children falling, resulting in bumps and bruises.

The Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 highchair was sold at Walmart stores from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg turning out of position.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our consumers may have experienced and we appreciate the loyalty of our consumers,” Graco said in a statement on the company’s website.

The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots. The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table highchair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat.

Graco encourages anyone who purchased this product to immediately stop using the highchair.

To verify if your highchair is affected and order a free replacement kit, please enter your highchair model number and manufacturing date on the Graco recall page.

To request a free repair kit from Graco, call 800-345-4109 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://www.gracobaby.com and click on Support and then Product Recalls.

An estimated 36,000 high chairs were sold in the U.S. and another 3,200 in Canada, according to the CPSC.