Crash in Carbon County Sends Four to Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP -- A crash in Carbon County sent four people to the hospital.

Investigators haven't said why a car slammed into a concrete barrier and then a tractor trailer in the south lanes of the turnpike near Albrightsville around 10:30 on Thursday.

All four people in that car were taken to the hospital including a child.

Officials have not said how badly they were hurt.

The south lanes of the turnpike were closed for about two hours while crews cleaned up.

Troopers haven't said what led to the crash in Carbon County.