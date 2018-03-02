Cardboard Classic Goes on Despite Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP -- The WMMR Cardboard Classic sledding competition was held at Jack Frost Ski Resort despite the heavy snow.

The conditions for the annual competition in Carbon County were not what the sledders were expecting.

"It's pretty brutal," participant James Gentille said. "The wind is way heavier than years prior and with the snow, it's nuts. I'm glad I'm dressed warm."

However, that didn't stop them from taking on the challenge. Employees with the ski resort say they still had thousands of people attend and participate in the event. About 150 cardboard contraptions registered.

"This is my second year," participant Luke Weidner said. "This baby right here was built to survive a nuclear blast, so we'll be ready to go."

The sledding competition is hosted by WMMR, a radio station from Philadelphia. There were a lot of Eagles-themed sleds at the event.

"The Eagles sled," participant Erica Kiker said. "Eagles all day. Super Bowl champions 2018. NFC champs. The world's changing. The Eagles won the Super Bowl. The world's changing for the better."

While the snow was a bit of an obstacle, those who braved the snow said they still enjoyed every moment of this annual spectacle.

"I've been coming up here for a lot of years," Dennis Campenella of New Jersey said. "This is one of the best local events for the Poconos and it's just a great time."

Many of the sledders threw their sleds away immediately after the competition. With the snow and wind, a lot of them didn't even make it down the mountain.