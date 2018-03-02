× A Snow Day in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY — The road conditions and visibility at 10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 81 south near Moosic were OK, but as soon as we went uphill on Route 309 toward Dallas, the conditions went downhill.

Howling winds affected the visibility of drivers and our cameras.

“This is absolutely insane. Yesterday I was in shorts. I was out in shorts and today it’s absolutely freezing,” said Kyle Siperko, Lehman Township. “This wind is ridiculous. I just came down my road, there’s a tree down in my road and it’s terrible, terrible out here.”

In nearby Kingston Township, a tractor-trailer got stuck on Pioneer Avenue just off Route 309, forcing drivers to detour.

Tractor trailer stuck on Pioneer Ave near Dallas @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ZtlCdbujGX — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 2, 2018

“A tractor-trailer just through the road conditions slid into the guardrail. Now we have to back him down, back to the highway,” explained Paul Falzone of Falzone Towing.

Coming up Route 309 in Mountain Top, we found five tractor-trailers stuck and unable to get up the road.

Several tractor trailers stuck on 309 South in Mountain Top pic.twitter.com/iWumxobCgv — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) March 2, 2018

One trucker had to put chains on his tires.

“If I start fishtailing and I start sliding back down the hill, with a 53-foot trailer going sideways, then nobody goes up or down. And so, if anybody gets hurt or somebody at home needs medical attention, they can’t get to them,” said driver Cecil Tungate.