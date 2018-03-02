16 To The Rescue: Magic and Dolly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Volunteers at Street Cats and Dogs at Nay Aug Park in Scranton sure hope you believe in magic. -- 8-year-old Magic has been calling this place home for over a year.

"He needs a good home, he's been here, he's been passed by a couple of times because he is an older cat," said Janet Pencek, adding Magic is a little shy and has some medical needs.

"He does have asthma, now he is on medicine every two days, cost of it is around $15 a month and he does have an inhaler in case he does go into an asthma attack."

The best kind of home for magic is one that can adapt to his allergies.

"The biggest thing for him is the allergies he has and the asthma he has gets kicked up with dust, so it'll have to be a dust-free litter box."

18-month-old Dolly has been at Street Cats and Dogs since last January.

"She does have food allergies. Sometimes she will get ulcers in her mouth from the allergies but she has been good so far."

She's not on medicine for her allergies, just a special diet.

"She has a dislocated hip which doesn't bother her from running around. Very occasionally you'll see her limp on it. She also has a lump on her tail from when it was broken at some point too."

She's a lot more social when she's one on one.

"She will do great in a house, single person or an older couple. She doesn't mind other cats, she just doesn't like to socialize with them."

She says Magic and Dolly both get overlooked because they're shy.

"They love to play, especially Dolly, she loves the laser pointer. We give them catnip, we give them toys."

They are playful they just need that chance to actually be in a home where they can show that side of them.

If you are interested in adopting Magic or Dolly, contact Street Cats and Dogs.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com