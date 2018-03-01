Troopers Looking for Man Involved in ESU Stabbing

EAST STROUDSBURG — State police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing on the East Stroudsburg University campus.

Trooper said Francesco Reid is wanted for a stabbing on campus in January.

Investigators believe Reid and five other men who have been arrested were involved in this gang-related incident over drugs.

According to court papers, the men are believed to be a part of a gang known as the “Black P Stones.” The group is tied to crimes throughout Monroe County.

One of the men arrested, Dyshawn Mack, was found not guilty of attempted murder charges back in October.

Authorities believe the stabbing was over what is being called a “turf war,” a battle between two groups who are dealing drugs to ESU students.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police  Stroudsburg Barracks, Criminal Investigation Unit,  at (570) 839-7701 or PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS

