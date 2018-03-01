School Closings And Delays

Talkback 16: Blessing Ceremony

Posted 6:15 pm, March 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59PM, March 1, 2018

Talkback 16 features a blessing ceremony involving guns at a church and the gun control debate. First callers react to a decision by Dick's Sporting Goods to change its gun policy.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s