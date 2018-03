× Student Arrested After Bringing Knife to School

HONESDALE HIGH SCHOOL — A student at Honesdale High School was arrested Thursday after bringing a small knife to school.

Police say Aiden Wengler, 18, of Honesdale, was in possession of a small knife on school property.

Wengler was charged and is being held in the Wayne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Officials say it was an isolated incident and there was never any danger to students and faculty.