South WIlliamsport and Southern Columbia hooked up for the District IV Girls 'AA' Basketball Championship. Lady Tigers won 46-32.
South Williamsport vs Southern Columbia girls basketball
-
Dream Team: Running Backs!
-
Dream Team: Quarterbacks
-
2017-18 Super 16 Dream Team Showcase
-
Stroudsburg Girls Win at E.S. South, 63-38
-
Southern Columbia Makes 16th State Appearance In PIAA State Championship Football Game
-
-
Southern Columbia Wrestling Moves On to Individuals
-
Southern Columbia Takes Second at State Duals
-
Southern Columbia Wrestling Outlasts Muncy 36-32
-
Montoursville vs Southern Columbia
-
Southern Columbia vs Harbor Creek Duals
-
-
Southern Lehigh vs Blue Mountain boys basketball
-
Holy Redeemer vs Crestwood girls basketball
-
Southern Columbia Reaches 16th State Title Game