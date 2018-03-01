× Show Must Go On… Earlier

HONESDALE — Students from all over northeastern Pennsylvania are being vocal at Honesdale High School.

“We’re hosting the Region Chorus Festival which is a culmination of 160 students from about 48 school districts,” says Honesdale High School’s choir teacher Martha Curtis.

And the winter storm in Friday’s forecast is causing a change of plan.

“Mother Nature decided we’re going to move the concert from Friday night to a Thursday night,” adds Curtis.

Which means the students now only have Thursday to rehearse before the concert.

“We’ve never sung together as a group. These people have never really been in the same room together as a group and we’re doing a lot of hard music,” guest conductor Buddy James tells Newswatch 16.

“Almost all the practice we do at home is only our part, we don’t know what any of the other parts sound like so when we get here and we start singing with everybody else, it’s like a completely different song,” says Montrose Area High School senior Jordan Monaco.

They say practice makes perfect, but students rehearsing here tell Newswatch 16 they think the show will still be great, even without that extra day to rehearse.

“Just because everyone here is so talented. We all came here knowing our music and so no matter what we’re just gonna be a great choir, it’s going to sound amazing,” says Dallas High School’s Emma Oley.

Even though the weather is causing some stress backstage, singers say they are walking away with a memorable experience.

“It’s a great model for the kids to build their lives on how you work together and build something special with people you’ve never met before in a day or two,” says James.

“Honesdale is a little rinky-dink town in the middle of nowhere so just seeing people coming to town, today the whole world came to town, it’s really neat,” adds Honesdale High School senior Michael Kirk.

Despite the weather, the show must go on.