Shenandoah Historical Society Needs Money for New Roof

SHENANDOAH — The Greater Shenandoah Area Historical Society’s museum is in need of a new roof.

The historical society museum is filled with history. It’s all housed in an old warehouse on South Main Street in Shenandoah.

“We’ve been collecting it over the years and the last couple of years people have been donating their things to us,” historical society president Andrea Pytak said.

The historical society formed in 1998, but they didn’t get their building until several years later in 2005. It was gifted to them by the owner of Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

As the historical society approaches its 20th year, its members have a big task on their hands, they need to repair the building’s roof.

“We don’t have enough money to get it and we don’t want to lose all the precious artifacts we have here,” Pytak said.

Replacing the roof will cost the society around $30,000. Members said they have no option other than to raise the money to fix it.

“It’s got to be fixed somehow and we’re beyond the point of bake sales and basket auctions now,” historical society board member Andy Ulicny said.

The historical society says all of the items saved over the years are keeping the history of Shenandoah alive.

“It needs to be preserved in some way,” Ulicny said. “Small town America needs to preserve. Coal region tradition needs to preserve. I think local history is very important and with each generation moving on, it becomes forgotten. A little more is forgotten each time.”

You can mail your donation to the historical society to the following address:

P.O. Box: 327,

Shenandoah, PA 17976.

The historical society is hosting a few fundraisers: including a basket auction on April 14 and 15 and a speaker on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the historical society museum.