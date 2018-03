× Scranton Man Charged After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old

SCRANTON — A man has been charged with corruption of minors after police say he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl.

According to police, Williams Jones, 31, of Scranton, admitted to assaulting the girl.

Jones has been charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and other related charges in Lackawanna County.