Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- When she's not making people try weird food or helping animals find homes, Newswatch 16's Kerry Brazen is reading to kids in Lackawanna County.

Kerry stopped by McNichols Plaza Elementary School in Scranton Thursday morning as part of Read Across America week.

Kerry read "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss to Ms. Schmidt's kindergarten class.

The book was fitting since students in the class ate green eggs and ham for breakfast.