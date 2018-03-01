Principal Taped to Wall in Fundraiser Fun

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Students at a school in the Poconos got to stick it to their principal on Thursday morning.
Actually, they got to stick her to a wall.
Students and staff at J.M. Hill Elementary in East Stroudsburg took part in a fundraiser called "Pennies for Patients" to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
As a reward for reaching their goal, the principal agreed to let the kids tape her to the wall.
The kids didn't just reach their goal of $1,600, they shattered it, collecting more than $2,500.