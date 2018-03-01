Principal Taped to Wall in Fundraiser Fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Students at a school in the Poconos got to stick it to their principal on Thursday morning.

Actually, they got to stick her to a wall.

Students and staff at JM Hill Elementary in East Stroudsburg raised more than $2,500 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In return for their collection efforts, students got to duct tape their principal to the wall! @WNEP pic.twitter.com/prKbGS7GpN — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 1, 2018

Students and staff at J.M. Hill Elementary in East Stroudsburg took part in a fundraiser called "Pennies for Patients" to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

As a reward for reaching their goal, the principal agreed to let the kids tape her to the wall.

The kids didn't just reach their goal of $1,600, they shattered it, collecting more than $2,500.