× Powerball Winner Sold in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A lottery player won big with a Powerball ticket sold in Luzerne County.

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $250,000 for the Wednesday drawing was sold at Schiel’s Family Market on Hanover Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn — 12, 30, 59, 65, 69, and the red Powerball 16 — to win $250,000. It was sold with the $1 Power Play option, which boosted the prize to $250,000 instead of $50,000 because the multiplier drawn was five.

Schiel’s Family Market gets a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $321 million, or $189 million cash, for the Saturday, March 3, drawing.

You can watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings daily on WNEP-TV.