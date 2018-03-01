× Power To Save: Recycle Your Phone, Save Lives

BERLIN TOWNSHIP — The Wayne County Recycling Center is lending a hand to a program for victims of abuse in our area.

Your typical trip to your local recycling center probably involves a trunk filled with cans and bottles but at the Wayne County Recycling Center, you can add in one more item your old cell phone.

The Wayne County Recycling Center on Volunteer Drive near Honesdale has teamed up with the Victims Intervention Program, VIP for short. The VIP provides emergency cell phones to victims of abuse in Wayne County.

“I’m always looking for opportunities to help Wayne County residents repurpose everything they can,” said office manager Jean Avery.

Donating your old phone is easy. All you need to do is bring the phone, battery, and charger with you to the office of the recycling center. It won’t cost you anything and you’re helping someone who is potentially facing a life-threatening situation.

“We just started the cell phones in the last few weeks and a gentleman came in this morning saying he’d been driving around for two weeks looking for VIP. He came in with two cell phones. He was our first. That was very exciting,” Avery said.

Drop off your phone, battery, and charger anytime Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or Saturday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

41.567374 -75.197509