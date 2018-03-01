× Neighbors Puzzled as Trailer Park Death Investigation Goes On

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Investigators still don’t know whose remains were found inside a shed that was purposely burned down in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 spoke with neighbors whose concerns continue to rise.

The scene was clear for the second straight day at the Pocono Trailer Park in Plains Township as this investigation continues.

People who live in the community have seen new developments seemingly every day since that Saturday morning fire. They’re still searching for answers.

The scene may be cold, but that hasn’t kept neighbors from being curious. Officials first responded to a shed fire early Saturday morning at the Pocono Trailer Park in Plains Township.

While on the scene, fire officials found human remains inside the shed. The question of whose remains they are has neighbors concerned.

“It’s very nerve-wracking. It’s frightening. I feel very sorry for the person that had to die like that. I hope they find out who did that,” Bernadette Prapuolenis said.

At first, investigators believed the remains were of a young woman, but according to a search warrant obtained by Newswatch 16, the body is a small-framed male, with a toddler-aged diaper.

On Monday, police interviewed Linasheri D’onofrio, who goes by several other names. She lives in a unit behind where the shed was intentionally torched.

The search warrant states D’onofrio has a 24-year-old son Shain, who lives with her. He has cerebral palsy and autism.

Several neighbors we spoke with say they haven’t seen Shain in years.

When police did a walk-through of D’onofrio’s house, they found a handicapped chair in the shower, diapers, and a motorized wheelchair outside of the home.

Neighbors have noticed a police presence at the trailer park all week.

No one has been charged in connection with this investigation.