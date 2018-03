× Funds Pilfered From Fire Company Account in Sullivan County

FORKSVILLE — Troopers in Sullivan County say money has gone missing from a fire company.

Police say money from the accounts of the Eldredsville Fire Company during February 2015 to February 2018 has been taken.

The investigation is ongoing while troopers figure out who took the funds from the accounts.

No word on how much money was taken from the fire company in Sullivan County.