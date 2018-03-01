× BJ’s is Back!

DANVILLE — A once-popular restaurant in Danville will soon be taking reservations once again. BJ’s Steak and Rib House is coming back to Danville, four years after a devastating fire.

For decades, BJ’s Steak and Rib House was here. That is until the restaurant was heavily damaged by fire on Easter Sunday in 2014.

“My kids liked it. We went there a lot after basketball games and stuff,” Vince Zampetti said.

“The food was excellent, the service was excellent, I loved the atmosphere,” Marilyn Kline said.

Customers could still get their fix at BJ’s other location in Selinsgrove, but now the popular restaurant is coming back to Danville.

The restaurant’s owner tells Newswatch 16 BJ’s Steak and Rib House will move here, where E Tu Bistro used to be until it closed last week. It’s across the street from the old BJ’s location.

“It will be great. We’ll go there and try it out,” Vince Zampetti said.

“It’s wonderful to see them come back and make it,” Marilyn Kline said.

In addition to customers, other business owners along Mill Street are excited, too.

“Customers have been asking for years, ‘do you think BJ’s is coming back?’ I heard they were opening. It’s been going back and forth for years and I think everybody is going to be super excited,” Kay Roth said.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 he plans to keep the menu similar to what it was and he plans to bring back the oyster bar.

“They always had a consistent good anything, burgers, steaks, wings,” Kay Roth said.

The owner expects BJ’s Steak and Rib House to open this summer in Danville.